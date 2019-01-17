Zero Drastic Failure Has Left Shahrukh Khan WORRIED; What's Happening With Rakesh Sharma's Biopic?

SRK Is Skeptical About Rakesh Sharma Biopic

"The recent flops all have directors with whom Shahrukh has worked for the first time. Gauri Shinde in Dear Zindagi was an average success, Maneesh Sharma in Fan and Imtiaz Ali in Jab Harry Met Sejal, were both flops.

In the light of his failure to gel with first-time directors, Shah rukh decision to play astronaut Rakesh Sharma in Sare Jahan Se Achcha has been revoked," says a source to Deccan Chronicle.

SRK Has Turned Down The Biopic

The source further added, "Shahrukh has politely opted out of Sare Jahan se Achhha and has informed producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Instead, he will now step into the safe zone with Farhan Akhtar. Yes, Shah Rukh is doing Don 3 directed by him."

However, Writer Anjum Rajabali Has Rubbished The Rumours

Contrary to the reports, writer Anjum Rajabali has confirmed that neither Shahrukh is quitting Saare Jahaan Se Achcha nor he is planning to do so anytime in future.

SRK’s Fans Can Rejoice

Anjum replied to a text message saying, "It is fake news," when asked if SRK is no longer part of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha by a leading daily.

What’s Next For SRK?

Apart from Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, SRK will soon kick-start the shooting of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Unlike last two installments, Priyanka Chopra won't be part of this franchise and rumours are rife that the makers are looking for a new face, who could do justice to the female character in the film.