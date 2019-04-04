Zoya Akhtar On MeToo Movement: Women Are Not Asking Much, They Just Want To Be Safe At The Workplace

MeToo Has Given A Voice To Many Women, Says Zoya Akhtar

"I think the movement has helped to give women in the industry a lot of self-confidence. Many women didn't even know they were being harassed; many were confused. Even men in many cases didn't know their behaviour was inappropriate. Now they do," she says.

Women Just Want To Be Safe At The Workplace!

"That's a big step ahead for women's safety. It is by law compulsory now to have a committee for the safety of women in every production house. Women are not asking for much, only that they should be safe in their workplace."

On Production Houses Decision Not To Employ Women

''That's very very sad. It speaks volumes about the work ethics of the production companies which have taken this decision. They would rather not have the invaluable contribution women bring to to their work process than provide a safe work environment to women.''

Production Houses Who Do Not Hire Women Are Lazy & Sexist

Zoya Akhtar showed her disappointment against the production houses who do not hire women by saying, ''I feel that these production houses are lazy and they are sexist."