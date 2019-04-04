English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Zoya Akhtar On MeToo Movement: Women Are Not Asking Much, They Just Want To Be Safe At The Workplace

    By
    |

    The #MeToo movement took Bollywood by storm last year when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. Right after that, women garnered the courage to name their harassers out in the open and several big heads were fired from their posts. Zoya Akhtar opened up about the MeToo movement and said that women are not asking much, but just want their workplace to be safe from any sorts of harassment.

    MeToo Has Given A Voice To Many Women, Says Zoya Akhtar

    "I think the movement has helped to give women in the industry a lot of self-confidence. Many women didn't even know they were being harassed; many were confused. Even men in many cases didn't know their behaviour was inappropriate. Now they do," she says.

    Women Just Want To Be Safe At The Workplace!

    "That's a big step ahead for women's safety. It is by law compulsory now to have a committee for the safety of women in every production house. Women are not asking for much, only that they should be safe in their workplace."

    On Production Houses Decision Not To Employ Women

    ''That's very very sad. It speaks volumes about the work ethics of the production companies which have taken this decision. They would rather not have the invaluable contribution women bring to to their work process than provide a safe work environment to women.''

    Production Houses Who Do Not Hire Women Are Lazy & Sexist

    Zoya Akhtar showed her disappointment against the production houses who do not hire women by saying, ''I feel that these production houses are lazy and they are sexist."

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Read more about: zoya akhtar metoo
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue