Zoya Akhtar Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Outrageous Statements Against Alia Bhatt & Bollywood Celebs!

Kangana Ranaut's latest statements have stirred a controversy. The Queen actress had slammed many B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan for not supporting her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and now, Zoya Akhtar has reacted to her statement. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Zoya said, "Of course people appreciate her work. I don't understand her accusations, I'm sorry."

For the uninitiated, Kangana had said, "In 2014, I don't think all the accolades were for me, it was for Phantom who was coming up and there were having screenings after screenings for people of Vikas and Anurag Kashyap.

They had a lot of friends, so they used to come. I have always been absolutely ignored. After Tanu Weds Manu also I have had so many trials, they would just not come. But when it comes to them, they call me shamelessly; I even sort of cancel my shoots and make sure I attend them. Now, I have stopped because it's getting too much."

Kangana had particularly slammed Alia Bhatt and had said, "These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country."

How do these people become so petty? How do these people look at a film, like for an individual, "Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!" How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn't it belong to anybody else?"

Kangana had also accused Alia of ignoring her and had said, "I have reached out to them. When I saw Raazi trailer, I called Alia and Meghna, I spoke to each one of them for half an hour. But no response from anyone. This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don't know what they are threatened by."