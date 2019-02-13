Zoya Akhtar Reveals What Inspired Her To Make Gully Boy!

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, is now all set to rule the box office with her upcoming film Gully Boy, which is slated to release on February 14. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Zoya who was always into rap and hip hop as a genre, got inspired by Naezy's music video Aafat, while editing Dil Dhadakne Do. This is how the filmmaker decided to make a film on it.

Talking about the same, she shared, "In 2014, when I was editing Dil Dhadakhne Do, my editor Anand Sobhaya actually showed me a video of an artist called Naezy who was like 21year old. He had put up a song called 'Aafat' and that's the first time I actually saw really authentic, what now is called gully rap. It was just stuck in my head, from that moment till now, it just been a journey it just took me where I am now."

Gully Boy is a story inspired by the slum rappers of Dharavi. The first reviews of the film from Berline Film Festival have hailed Zoya Akhtar's directorial along with critics giving a green signal to Gully Boy.

International website, Variety shared, "Zoya Akhtar's most accomplished film to date."

One of the celebrated journalists Baradwaj Rangan shared, "Zoya continues to demonstrate that she is one of our best directors. Her eye for pacing and staging, her ability to manufacture and maintain mood and atmosphere - they're just fantastic".

Hollywood Reporters shared, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion".

A fan named Aryaman Bhatnagar on Twitter wrote, "#GullyBoy is an excellent, excellent film! There is no better director than #ZoyaAkhtar at the moment. An absolute must watch."

Another fan, Aseem Chhabra shared, "Now that the embargo is over, I've been dying to say this for 3 days! #GullyBoy is awesome, a great achievement for #ZoyaAkhtar."

Over the years, Zoya Akhtar is known to treat the audience with strong male character driven films, which slayed at the box office along with critical acclaims.

With a journey of four feature films, two short films and one web series, she is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

