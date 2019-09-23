Zoya Akhtar To Team Up With Ranveer Singh Again For A Gangster Movie

Ranveer Singh In The Gangster Flick

It is being said that the ‘first idea' for the film is ready and that it has been accepted by an A-list actor. "Zoya has offered the gangster flick to her favourite Ranveer Singh already. He has heard the concept and is really keen on doing it as well. He has verbally given his nod and this will be his third film with Zoya after Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy."

Deciding On The Dates

According to the report, they are looking for dates to roll the film. "Ranveer is currently wrapping up Kabir Khan's 83 and also has YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up. He has to kickstart Karan Johar's Takht from February next year as well. So they are currently figuring out dates from which they can go on floors with the gangster saga."

About Gully Boy

It goes without saying that those who worked for Gully Boy will be really speechless as the film has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars this year. During a recent interview, Zoya had mentioned that it's been a 'crazy' few weeks for her as she came to know about the Oscars news a few weeks after her Lust Stories was shortlisted for the Emmys.