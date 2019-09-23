English
    Zoya Akhtar To Team Up With Ranveer Singh Again For A Gangster Movie

    In what comes as an exciting news for Bollywood fans, it has been revealed that Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar is planning to make another film in a similar space and milieu. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the director said, "Zoya has always been criticised for making elitist movies. She proved everyone wrong when she made Gully Boy. Now, she's writing another script in a similar space and milieu. But it's a gangster drama that she has been planning for some time now."

    Ranveer Singh In The Gangster Flick

    It is being said that the ‘first idea' for the film is ready and that it has been accepted by an A-list actor. "Zoya has offered the gangster flick to her favourite Ranveer Singh already. He has heard the concept and is really keen on doing it as well. He has verbally given his nod and this will be his third film with Zoya after Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy."

    Deciding On The Dates

    According to the report, they are looking for dates to roll the film. "Ranveer is currently wrapping up Kabir Khan's 83 and also has YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up. He has to kickstart Karan Johar's Takht from February next year as well. So they are currently figuring out dates from which they can go on floors with the gangster saga."

    About Gully Boy

    It goes without saying that those who worked for Gully Boy will be really speechless as the film has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars this year. During a recent interview, Zoya had mentioned that it's been a 'crazy' few weeks for her as she came to know about the Oscars news a few weeks after her Lust Stories was shortlisted for the Emmys.

