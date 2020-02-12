10 Years Of My Name Is Khan: SRK-Kajol’s Onscreen Son Is All Grown Up & Here’s How He Looks Now

If you have watched Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan, you must know about Arjan Singh Aujla, who played the onscreen son of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the film. He was only 12 when he got the opportunity to work with two superstars but with his amazing acting skills, impressed every critics and movie-goers in the theatres.

Raj-DK In Talks With Shah Rukh Khan For A Film: 'We Met Him And Discussed The Script'

Cut to present, Arjan is all grown up and girls, you must see his latest pictures. We're sure you will be left drooling over his pictures just like us.

Speaking of his experience, Arjan tells a leading daily, "Can't believe that a decade has gone by... it feels unreal. The film was a life-changing experience for me."

Arjan also reminisced about actors like Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who worked as assistant directors on the sets of My Name Is Khan and said, "Sidharth would help me with my dialogues; we'd do the dry run of the entire scene. He would speak SRK's or Kajol's lines and I'd say mine. I recently did an ad with Varun. When I introduced myself, he couldn't believe I've grown up so much."

Arjan also boasted about Shah Rukh and Kajol and revealed they were very caring towards him and helped him a lot to do his scenes better. "We were shooting in Goregaon and Shah Rukh walked up to me and asked my name. He was like, 'Don't be nervous, we'll do it. Do you want me to get you some fruits and water? You want to practice once'. Kajol would also ask about my school, studies... Karan sir would make sure I was taken care of and praised every time I gave a nice shot," revealed Arjan.