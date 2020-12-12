12 Years Of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: Shah Rukh Khan's Haule Haule Song Came From Aditya Chopra's Rough Tune

Sulaiman Merchant On Composing Music For Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Sulaiman said, "The film was so well written, conceived with exact places and spots for songs and the brief was very simple. Raj and Suri (both played by SRK) were to have their own distinct identities through music. Suri being the traditional husband and Raj, the urban hero. The music had to be simple melodies that even the most basic person would be able to sing and get the feeling of comfort and love when you heard them. Quite a tall order coming from the legacy of Aditya Chopra and his mega successful films with super hit songs."

Salim further added, "Composing music for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was a huge opportunity. We had worked with Adi as a producer on Chak De! India and Aaja Nachle but Adi as a director was special. We wanted this album to be most memorable for us and the audience but more importantly, I wanted the music to work for the film."

Salim Merchant Reveals The Biggest USP Of The Music Album

"The biggest USP of the music album was that even though the songs were all made for different situations in the story, they had a common thread. They belonged to the same world and were very reflective of the characters. The importance of the Golden Temple in the story and the song added a devotional and timeless quality to the title song," the singer-composer said.

Sulaiman further added, "I think the simplicity of the songs with strong traditional melodies and production of music to have cutting edge, yet familiar sound, was the USP of the entire album. We set out to create good songs rather than hit songs and that made the songs so special."

SRK's Haule Haule Song Was Actually Derived From Aditya Chopra's Rough Tune

Sulaiman shared, "The song's lyrics actually came from the scene that Adi had written and it ended with the dialogue ‘Taani partner, haule haule ho jayega pyaar'. Adi kept humming a kind of rough tune to these lyrics and it sounded good, even in its rough basic form, so we decided to develop it further with Jaideep (Sahni). We decided to keep the melody as simple as possible."

How Shah Rukh Khan Made The Songs Of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Timeless

"SRK brings joy to every song. RNBJ was a milestone for us because all the songs are chartbusters and SRK is a big reason for that. He truly celebrates every song on screen and makes them timeless," Sulaiman said on the 12th anniversary of the film.