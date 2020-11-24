14 Years Of Dhoom 2: What Hrithik Did To His Role Was Really Special, Says Vijay Krishna Acharya

Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu completes 14 years today (November 14, 2020). The film was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2006, and was well-received by the critics and the audience.

Dhoom 2 was penned by Vijay Krishna (Viktor) Acharya who also wrote the first film in the franchise and took over the directorial baton from Sanjay Gadhvi for Dhoom 3.

On the 14th anniversary of Dhoom 2 today, Vijay Krishna Acharya opened up about how he created a new genre of slick action entertainers in India with the Dhoom franchise.

Vijay Krishna Acharya said, "The success of Dhoom told us that there was a possibility of a cooler style of an action film in India. However, Adi (Aditya Chopra) was very clear that we should never make a film only to satisfy the idea of a franchise. We have tried to stick to that principle throughout. Dhoom 2 had everything pushed up a couple of notches, in every department. I think we managed a racy screenplay, one that keeps you wanting to know more and personally I really enjoyed writing all the characters and their minor quirks."

On being asked why he feels Dhoom 2 became a rage among the youth of the country, the writer-filmmaker said, "I think, the trick to the screenplay of Dhoom 2 lay in the fact that it was a film which was the continuation of an action film franchise but it became a love story, at its heart and that kind of made the film transcend whatever is the limitation of the genre."

He further added, "I remember when Dhoom came out, and when Dhoom 2 was announced, everyone felt that Dhoom had bikes and all and this one will have cars, that somehow seem to be the natural continuation. The fact is that you don't make a film about inanimate objects. Even if there are bikes and there's action, we are always trying to encapsulate a feeling. You are always trying to convey an emotion, whatever that might be and Dhoom 2 with it's love story connected with everyone."

Dhoom: 2 gave the audience a super-hot pairing in Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that they fell in love with. Hrithik played the super cool thief Aryan and Aishwarya looked her hottest best as Sunehri.

Speaking about his creative strategy behind writing these characters, Vijay revealed, "Aishwarya's character was a little bit of a surprise for everyone, and I like the idea of this girl who is on the wrong side of the tracks but is ambitions, whatever be her circumstance, it has led her to be. This character, who lives a very interesting life and is a small-time criminal, was charming and vulnerable and only in the glorious world of Hindi films can you have somebody who's both a dancer, that's her day job and she is a thief by night!"

He further continued, "Aishwarya had never done something like this before. She had played much more traditional characters, more complex, dramatic characters. Light-heartedness is always something exciting in an actor. So, this geometry of Hrithik and Aishwarya was an important sort of a milestone in the film and I think in the world of mainstream entertainment in India, it was a pretty good, and pretty solid pairing which stood the test of time."

Talking about Hrithik's character, Vijay Krishna Acharya said, "Hrithik's character was again in the tradition of what we think is the Dhoom anti-hero. And for me, the idea was someone who exists within society and yet on the fringes of it. Yes, he is a criminal, but he is somebody who is also looking for things which are only special. He is someone exceptionally good at his craft. Those things went into the making of the character and that helps the actor embody something. It helps the director visualize something."

"Aryan is actually a collector and get he got a high from it. Curiously enough, his arc is that finally through his theft, what he finally manages to steal, is somebody else heart and that ends his life of crime. So, in a very unsaid way, there was a kind of redemption to his character and I think both Hrithik and Aishwarya came into the film and in those characters in a very exciting manner. What Hrithik did to his role, I have to say, was really, really special. He was also, before this, never been presented in this manner and people simply loved him," Vijay Krishna Acharya signed off.

