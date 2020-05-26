14 Years Of Fanaa: Netizens Urge Aamir Khan And Kajol To Come Together Again For A Romantic Thriller

Fourteen years ago, Kunal Kohli's Fanaa hit the theatres and left the entire nation in awe of Aamir Khan and Kajol's piping hot chemistry. From the storyline to the songs, everything about the film was praiseworthy. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film earned Rs 105 crore at the box office. In fact, Kajol had also won Best Actress awards (Filmfare & Zee Cine) for her mind-blowing act in the film.

While celebrating 14 years of Fanaa, Kajol took to Twitter and shared a BTS (behind the scene) picture and captioned it saying, "#14YearsOfFanaa. Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there."

Meanwhile, netizens are also celebrating 14 years of the film and urging Aamir and Kajol to sign a film together, again! Check out their tweets below..

@bananjaff: "Could you come back together please?."

@Catalina_8888: "Fanaa is a master class from Aamir Khan and Kajol on how to convey feelings, emotions, love on the screen. Great job! Your on-screen chemistry was amazing!"

@tujhebuladiya: "We need more movies of aamir and kajol."

@box_oficeindian: "One of the best Bollywood romantic film. A masterpiece. Memorable songs. Heart breaking climax. #AamirKhan & #kajol simply flawless."

@Ezza6611: "The BG music of this film is so so good every time when i hear ya maula in BG it gives me goose bumps."

@ibeingammar: "One of the best film with the most popular tracks."

What's your favourite memory about Fanaa? Tell us in the comments section below.

With respect to work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kajol, on the other hand, was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and hasn't disclosed anything about her next project yet.

(Social media posts are unedited.)