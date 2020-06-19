15-Year-Old Girl Takes Her Life After Being Disturbed Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

A 15-year-old girl in Port Blair, in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, has hanged herself after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. It is being reported that the girl was deeply disturbed by the death by suicide of Sushant.

News18 quoted Dependra Pathak, Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as saying, "Yes, it's true that a girl aged 15 years old hanged herself after she went into depression over the actor's suicide. I would like to urge all the youngsters to look forward in life to achieve their goals in nation building rather than taking such extreme steps. I would also like to urge all the parents to speak to their children, if they notice any symptoms of depression in them."

It is reported that the girl had been watching news of Sushant's death, which she had even written about in her notebook. After being scolded by her grandfather, she locked herself in the bathroom and took this drastic step. An investigation over her death is currently underway.

A while back, Times of India had reported that a young boy in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was also disturbed by Sushant's death and ended up taking his life. In a note, he wrote, 'If He Can Do It, Why Can't I?'

Sushant ended his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment. Police are currently investigating his death. Sushant's last rites were held on Monday, June 15, 2020. They were attended by his family, and colleagues in the industry such as Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, and Abhishek Kapoor.

