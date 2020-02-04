15 Years Of Black: Rani Mukerji Reveals Why The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Is So Close To Her Heart

One of Rani Mukerji’s most iconic movie, Black, has completed 15 years in Hindi cinema today. Black which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, revolved around the life of Michelle McNally, and her relationship with her teacher. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was the most celebrated and awarded movie of the year 2005. In an interview with IANS, Rani spoke at length about the movie whilst expressing her feelings on the special occasion.

Rani said, “There was a lot of learning. It was a learning curve in my career. Black is one of my most important films and working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, obviously, he is one of my favourite filmmakers. I love his vision, I love the way he directs us on the set he would literally treat me like a queen. I think we fed off each other’s energies and we both were foodies and I remember eating really well.”

She went on to add, “I have very fond memories of Black and, of course, adding the icing to the whole thing was it was my first, most important, film with Mr. Bachchan. I had to just observe Mr. Bachchan on set seeing his dedication. So for me, I was literally like a student on this film — learning, observing, watching, imbibing. So for me black will always stay one of those special films in my career. The memories that I made while shooting the film, I think, those memories I will always, always cherish throughout my life.”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is currently basking in the success of her last release Mardaani 2. The actress at present is busy shooting for YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari.

