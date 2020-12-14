19 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Karan Johar Says This Film Will Always Be A Blessing In His Filmography

As Karan Johar's iconic directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed nineteen years today, the filmmaker shared a sweet note on his Instagram page that reads, "#19yearsofK3G ...I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way... this film will always be a blessing in my filmography ....thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!"

The film casts Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. You will be surprised to know that the iconic film was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore and it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

K3G will always be one of the most celebrated films of the Hindi film industry for all the right reasons. After all, who can forget Kareena's iconic on-screen character 'Poo' and Shah Rukh-Kajol's piping hot chemistry in the film? Not just that, audiences also loved watching Big B and Jaya Bachchan together in a film after a long gap. Speaking of all the good things about the film, how can we forget mentioning the album of K3G? From 'Bole Chudiyan' to 'You Are My Soniya', each and every song of the film had became a sensation and left the entire nation dancing to its beats.

Meanwhile, netizens are also celebrating 19 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Twitter. While some are going gaga over the iconic helicopter scene of Shah Rukh, others are crushing hard over SRK-Kajol's pairing.

A netizen wrote, "Smooth like Rahul, feisty like Anjali! When these two are together, there is only khushi, no gham!"

Another netizen wrote, "There are movies and then there's K3G - a way of life. Always dodging b/w being PooLipstick or Parvati."

