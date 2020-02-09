    For Quick Alerts
      2 Years Of PadMan: Sonam Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Message For Akshay Kumar, R Balki And Radhika Apte

      As PadMan completed two years of its release on Saturday, actress Sonam Kapoor took to social media and reminisced about her experience working with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, director R Balki, and the film's producer Twinkle Khanna.

      Sonam wrote, “Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari. Balki sir, it was a privilege to work with a leader such as yourself along with @akshaykumar and @radhikaofficial! You are and always will be an inspiration to me!”

      She went on to add, “Last but not the least, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose selfless perseverance for the safety of women in our country was simply extraordinary and I'm honoured that you trusted us to tell your story to the world. #Padman” (sic)

      Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari. Balki sir, it was a privilege to work with a leader such as yourself along with @akshaykumar and @radhikaofficial! You are and always will be an inspiration to me! Last but not the least, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose selfless perseverance for the safety of women in our country was simply extraordinary and I'm honoured that you trusted us to tell your story to the world. #Padman

      The award-winning film was based on the inspirational life of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. The latter invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine whilst creating awareness about menstrual hygiene and fighting the stigma attached to it in his village. His story was first adapted into a segment in Twinkle Khanna'a novel The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.

      PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles was also awarded the prestigious National Award for Best Film on Social Issues last year.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 18:17 [IST]
