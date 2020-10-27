20 Years Of Mohabbatein: Preeti Jhangiani Reveals She Bagged The Film Without Giving Auditions

Preeti Jhangiani Says She Never Auditioned For Mohabbatein

Spilling the beans about how she bagged her Hindi debut film, the actress told Hindustan Times, "That people still enjoy watching the film, talk about it, hum the tunes, sing those songs is an overwhelming feeling altogether. I never auditioned for Mohabbatein. Aditya saw me in some of my music videos, and my dad and I went to meet him in his office. While we were still contemplating whether to take up the offer, our friends and relatives were like, ‘You shouldn't miss working with Yash Chopra and of course Aditya'."

Preeti Jhangiani On How She Prepped For Her Role Of Kiran

"The film was a training ground for me, Barry John took acting workshops, I was given voice training and learnt Kathak. For eight months, Aditya hired a dance teacher who'd come to my house early morning to train and Tarun Mansukhani (director), who was assisting in the film, would record my progress to show it to him," Preeti told the leading tabloid.

Preeti Jhangiani Shares Her Fond Memories Of Shooting For Mohabbatein

The actress recalled, "We all were young on the set and had fun. I remember Mr Bachchan would come and sit with us and say, ‘I'm young, I enjoy spending time with youngsters, not the oldies'. Most days, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya would play IQ games and both were good. I think I remember each and everything about those 120 days we shot the film."