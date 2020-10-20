25 Years Of DDLJ: Anaita Shroff Adajania Did The Film For A Laugh And A Paid Holiday To Europe

Anaita Shroff Adajania Reveals How She Bagged DDLJ

The Bollywood stylist revealed that she was approached by director Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar to help them in the casting for Raj and Simran's friends, and ended up featuring as one of them in the film.

Anaita wrote, "I was in college when Adi and Karan asked me to help them cast my college friends to play Raj and Simran's friends in the film. This was my introduction to the film industry - a world I knew nothing about at the time. In the process they convinced me into playing Sheena."

Anaita Shroff Adajania On Playing Kajol's Friend Sheena

Anaita who was a student then, continued, "I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe with my bestie, which was a really big deal for a broke student."

Anaita Shares Her Experience Of Working With SRK And Kajol

She wrote, "I remember reaching Saanen, a small town in Switzerland , fresh off the bus ( ok plane) and seeing Shahrukh in his black suit on a little bridge ...and for me I felt that he was there only for me! I'm sure whoever saw him on that bridge felt the same way - that's why he's Shahrukh. Kajol was just Kajol - real, instinctive, full of love (and still gives the tightest hugs ever)."

Anaita Shroff Adajania Revisits Her Fond Memories Of DDLJ Shoot

"You have to remember that these were times when they were no entourages, no managers and mobiles, no social media...film making was much simpler, but extremely passionate. Once we were there, we were cut off from the rest of the world for over a month. We would all live together, eat together, sing together, dance together... we become a real family, under the warm gaze of a legend like Yash uncle (Yash Chopra). Adi knew DDLJ from his core, and strove for nothing less than perfection. We all hung out and helped each other in ways only close knit friends and families do," Anaita wrote in her post.

Anaita Is Happy To Have Been A Tiny Part Of This Massive Legacy

Anaita concluded the post by writing, "Never having any acting ambitions( thankfully), I'm so glad that I was part of this brilliant film and that I can still call everyone that I worked with a friend. I'm so happy to have been a tiny part of this massive legacy."