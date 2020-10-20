25 Years Of DDLJ: Kajol Says Fans Have Made It A Part Of Their History And Legacy

One of Bollywood's most iconic movies, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, completed 25 years since its release today (October 20, 2020). The romantic drama, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, is a 'phenomena' that the latter thinks cannot be repeated. On the occasion of the film's silver jubilee, Kajol talked about the response the film continues to get from a growing fan base.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed why she said yes to the film. "I loved the script! It was brilliant, and Adi (Aditya Chopra) was a friend, so I knew he will make a good film. All four of us (Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya, Yash Chopra) got together and had a great time making the film," she said.

Talking about fans of the film, she said, "They made it a part of their history and legacy. Parents show it to their kids 'oh you remember this film, it's so cool, we should watch it'. I have met people who showed it to their grandkids! We are lucky that this film is a phenomena. We don't think it can ever be repeated. I really thank everyone who has gone and made it the longest running film for so many years."

She further revealed that she had the best time shooting the film on its Switzerland schedule. "Everything is known about DDLJ already, it isn't a secret honestly. The most memorable time I had during the shoot would be the whole Switzerland trip we took. We all were there and enjoyed everything. God knows how many hours on the bus together, and all of us stayed together at Gstaad, it was an amazing time. We all had a blast together," she said. DDLJ was shot both in India and abroad.

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, DDLJ also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and others.

