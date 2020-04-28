3 Years Of Baahubali 2: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Share Fond Memories Of The Blockbuster

When SS Rajamouli released his magnum opus, Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, little did he anticipate that his pan-India film would create history in Indian cinema. With larger-than-life sets, engaging storyline and an interesting cliffhanger, the fantasy film was a smashing blockbuster. Suddenly, everyone wanted to know, 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?'

Two years later, when its sequel- Baahubali: The Conclusion hit the big screens on April 28, 2017, the movie gathered attention from all over the world and minted an estimated Rs 1,810 crore at the worldwide box office.

On Baahubali: The Conclusion's third anniversary today, the film's cast including Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia shared some interesting memories from the film.

Prabhas On Baahubali 2's Third Anniversary The actor, who played the titular role in the film, took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received." Anushka Shetty Is All Hearts Anushka Shetty, who essayed the role of Devasena in the sequel, thanked fans for their love and wrote on her Instagram page, "#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 👏🏻😀 Thank you all ❤️" From The Sets Of Baahubali 2 Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia shared some BTS pictures from the sets and captioned them as, "Can't imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 ❤️ Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. 🤩 A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day.🔥❤️ #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2."

