5 Years Of Bajirao Mastani: Deepika Padukone Pens An Ode To Her Character Mastani; Shares A Throwback Picture
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, completes 5 years today (December 18, 2020). To mark this special occasion, Deepika took to her Instagram page to pen a heartwarming post as an ode to her character Mastani in the film.
Deepika Padukone Recalls The Fierce Dignity And Strong Love Of Mastani
Deepika shared a BTS picture from the sets of Bajirao Mastani in which she and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all smiles and wrote, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity..."
Deepika Padukone Celebrates 5 Years Of Bajirao Mastani
The actress marked the milestone by changing her display picture and name on social media to that of her character Mastani from the film.
Deepika Padukone Had Called Bajirao Mastani The Toughest Film Of Her Career
"Bajirao Mastani is the toughest film of my career. I won't talk about the effort because what matters in the end is the performance. I remember saying that Ram Leela was emotionally draining and exhausting. But Ram Leela was easy compared to Bajirao Mastani," Deepika was quoted as saying in an interview in 2015.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani was originally conceived with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the roles of Bajirao and Mastani respectively. After the real-life couple broke up, Kareena was approached to play Mastani and Rani Mukerji was to play Kashibai. But, the idea got shelved. Over the decade, many actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were reportedly rumoured to do the film. Finally, in 2015, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project was brought to life with Ranveer Singh as Bajirao, Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai.
The film was well-received by the critics and the audience.
