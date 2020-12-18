5 Years Of Bajirao Mastani: Deepika Padukone Pens An Ode To Her Character Mastani; Shares A Throwback Picture

Deepika Padukone Recalls The Fierce Dignity And Strong Love Of Mastani

Deepika shared a BTS picture from the sets of Bajirao Mastani in which she and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all smiles and wrote, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity..."

Deepika Padukone Celebrates 5 Years Of Bajirao Mastani

The actress marked the milestone by changing her display picture and name on social media to that of her character Mastani from the film.

Deepika Padukone Had Called Bajirao Mastani The Toughest Film Of Her Career

"Bajirao Mastani is the toughest film of my career. I won't talk about the effort because what matters in the end is the performance. I remember saying that Ram Leela was emotionally draining and exhausting. But Ram Leela was easy compared to Bajirao Mastani," Deepika was quoted as saying in an interview in 2015.