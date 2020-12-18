5 Years Of Bajirao Mastani: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says His Film Is A Tribute To Mughal-E-Azam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Admits The Influence Of Mughal-E-Azam On His Film Bajirao Mastani

The director told Spotboye, "My film is a tribute to Mughal-e-Azam. The kind of work Asif Saab did, his imagery and visuals, were very inspiring for me. I am deeply impressed by the works of Mehboob Khan, Raj Kapoor and V Shantaram. I've learnt filmmaking by watching these masters. Deepika dancing to Mohe rang de lal is directly inspired by Madhubala's Mohe panghat pe nandlal ched gayo re in Mughal-e-Azam. Deep inside me, there was the fear ...what if people compare me poorly? Luckily for me, no one has said I've made a fool of myself. The story, music, visuals and scenes are all part of the Indian sensibility. Singing, dancing celebrating ...these are all part of our culture. They'll never die from our cinema."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Following The Footsteps Of Masters Of Hindi Cinema

Speaking about how he tries to follow the masters of Hindi cinema, Bhansali continued, "I've tried, and I think I've succeeded to some extent in Bajirao Mastani. There is still so much to be learnt absorbed and reinvented. The past is very important in my cinema. History is not only important to a nation. It's also important for the cinema. If we don't acknowledge the cinematic greats in our film, we're guilty of ignoring history."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His Experience Of Working On Bajirao Mastani

The entertainment portal quoted him as saying, "We knew some kind of magic was happening. As the shooting progressed I realized we were doing something that had the blessings of great filmmakers. So yes, we did know we were blessed."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says There Was No Fear Of Failure When He Made Bajirao Mastani

"I lived with the script for 12 long years. Over the years I read it over and over again and continued to be thrilled by it. Every time I read it I realized Bajirao Mastani must be made. It was so powerful a screenplay. I never considered what the budget would be, or that audiences may not connect with the classical flavour. There was no fear of failure when I made Bajirao Mastani. I am a fearless filmmaker," Bhansali was quoted as saying.

'A Good Love Story Can Never Fail,' Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The director told the portal, "Love is universal and we must love the one that we love without barriers of religion. Bajirao was a fierce warrior and he defended his land and people with single-minded devotion. But when it came to loving Mastani he was supremely secular. Somewhere in my mind the colours saffron and green emerged from my plot and merged in my mind."