5 Years Of NH10: Anushka Sharma Shares BTS Photos And Heartfelt Message On Social Media

As NH10 completed five years of its release today, leading lady Anushka Sharma took to social media and reminisced about her experience working on her first home production. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the thriller released in 2015 and became a commercial and critical success. It also starred Neil Bhoopalan, Darshan Kumar and Deepti Naval in pivotal roles.

Anushka shared a bunch of behind the scene photos and wrote, “The decision to produce NH10 was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country.”

She went on to add, “We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one ... #5YearsOfNH10 @officialcsfilms” (sic)

The award-winning film narrated the story of a young couple whose road trip goes awry after an encounter with a group of violent criminals and how the leading lady fights back all odds she faces on the way. It was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap-Vikramaditya Motwane's Phantom Films and Eros International.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma On Taking A Break After Zero: 'I Was On Auto Pilot And It Got Exhausting’

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Thinks Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Are Acing Marriage!