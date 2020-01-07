’83 Director Kabir Khan On Why He Did Not Attend CAA Meeting With Union Minister Piyush Goyal

In attempts to reach out to members of the Hindi film fraternity and garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting on behalf of the central government on Saturday. Many celebrities such as Ritesh Sidhwani, Ranvir Shorey, Prasoon Joshi and Kabir Khan were invited, but the latter decided to give it a miss. In an interview, Kabir opened up on why he did not attend the meeting.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kabir Khan said that he was busy and therefore, could not attend the CAA meeting. He further continued, "If goons can enter premier universities of the country and hit students and teachers, then what are we even discussing? The visuals of those goons laughing and [attacking them] break your heart. These are the larger issues that we need to [address urgently]. We can always have dinner meetings later." Kabir was referring to the recent attacks on JNU students and faculty by masked assailants.

"Getting religion into politics and our social affairs is tragic," he added. Kabir has been against the act, and has even participated in protests which condemn it.

While the past few weeks have seen many Bollywood celebrities such as Swara Bhaskar, Farhan Akhtar and Anubhav Sinha voice their opposition to the contentious act, some have chosen to remain silent. Angry fans have questioned the silence of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others. Kabir feels that every person has a right to their silence too.

"It's their choice. How do we know what their fears are? [In the past], those who have spoken up have been attacked and no one was there to defend them. If you can't defend them, don't push them to talk. Too much is being made of why Bollywood is not reacting," he said.

On the work front, Kabir Khan is directing '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win under the captainship of Kapil Dev. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, and is set for release on April 10, 2020.

