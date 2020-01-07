    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ’83 Director Kabir Khan On Why He Did Not Attend CAA Meeting With Union Minister Piyush Goyal

      By
      |

      In attempts to reach out to members of the Hindi film fraternity and garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting on behalf of the central government on Saturday. Many celebrities such as Ritesh Sidhwani, Ranvir Shorey, Prasoon Joshi and Kabir Khan were invited, but the latter decided to give it a miss. In an interview, Kabir opened up on why he did not attend the meeting.

      Kabir Khan Explains Why He Didn’t Attend CAA Meeting

      Speaking to Mid-Day, Kabir Khan said that he was busy and therefore, could not attend the CAA meeting. He further continued, "If goons can enter premier universities of the country and hit students and teachers, then what are we even discussing? The visuals of those goons laughing and [attacking them] break your heart. These are the larger issues that we need to [address urgently]. We can always have dinner meetings later." Kabir was referring to the recent attacks on JNU students and faculty by masked assailants.

      "Getting religion into politics and our social affairs is tragic," he added. Kabir has been against the act, and has even participated in protests which condemn it.

      While the past few weeks have seen many Bollywood celebrities such as Swara Bhaskar, Farhan Akhtar and Anubhav Sinha voice their opposition to the contentious act, some have chosen to remain silent. Angry fans have questioned the silence of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others. Kabir feels that every person has a right to their silence too.

      "It's their choice. How do we know what their fears are? [In the past], those who have spoken up have been attacked and no one was there to defend them. If you can't defend them, don't push them to talk. Too much is being made of why Bollywood is not reacting," he said.

      On the work front, Kabir Khan is directing '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win under the captainship of Kapil Dev. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, and is set for release on April 10, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Anti-CAA Protest: Dulquer Salmaan's Post Wins The Internet!

      ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor On JNU Violence: 'Couldn't Sleep All Night'; Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza Condemn Attacks

      Read more about: kabir khan caa jnu
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 19:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue