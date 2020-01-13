    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      83 First Look: Ranveer Singh Introduces Saqib Saleem As 'Comeback King’ Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath

      By
      |

      Kabir Khan directorial 83, has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. The film' first poster is already out and the makers are now dropping the cast's first look pne after the other. While we had already seen a glimpse of Ranveer Sing on the field in 2019, he has now introduced his third co-star Saqib Saleem as the 'Comeback King' Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath.

      saqib saleem

      Earlier Singh had shared similar first looks of Tamil actor Jiiva who will be seen playing, Krishnamachary Srikkanth, and Tahir Raj Bhasin who will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar. While sharing Saqib's look Ranveer wrote on Twitter, "Courage of a Lion. Nerves of Steel. The Indomitable Comeback King of India. Presenting @saqibsaleem as MOHINDER 'JIMMY' AMARNATH 🏏🏆"

      The film based on Indian cricket team's victory of 1983 World Cup, will see Ranveer in the leading role as the Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev. Ranveer's transformation for the role had stumped everyone, when the first look came out. He will be seen in thick curly hair and will also sport a moustache as Kapil Dev still does.

      83, also stars Deepika Padukone as Ranveer's on-screen wife, Romi Dev. The entire cast of the film has been busy shooting in England, before which the team also went through a month-long training session in Dharamshala with legendary experts like Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath.

      Ranveer Singh Reveals The Logo Of His Film '83

      ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Completes 25 Years, Twitter Shares Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 16:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue