'83 New Poster: Ranveer Singh Introduces Adinath Kothare As Dilip Vengsarkar

The makers of '83 have shared a new first look poster of another cast member. Ranveer Singh has been sharing a series of first-look posters every day on social media, which have been receiving great response amongst the audience.

The latest poster Ranveer shared features Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. The former cricketer was known for his fierce batting style and was referred to as 'The Colonel' by the bowlers on the field.

Sharing the new '83 poster, Singh wrote, "THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer 🏏🏆 Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR @83thefilm #ThisIs83 ".

The makers of '83 last shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Ranveer Singh's first look that released by in 2019 had created the much buzz for the film, followed by the big reveal that Deepika Padukone will be playing his on-screen wife, as Romi Dev. The film follows Kapil Dev as he brings home the first World Cup in 1983.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is being co-produced by Deepika Padukone, Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Kabir Khan. The film is slated to release on 10 April 2020.

