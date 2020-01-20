'83 New Poster: Ranveer Singh Reveals Ammy Virk's Look As 'Swingin' Sardarji' Balvinder Singh Sandhu

With the release date of Kabir Khan's '83 inching closer, the makers have been adding more to our curiosity by releasing a character poster from the film everyday. The latest poster out is that of Ammy Virk as cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu.

Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Kapil Dev in this sports drama, took to his Twitter page to drop the new poster and wrote, "*Cue track* It's the SWINGIN' SARDARJI !!! Presenting Ammy Virk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR because of whom we have all become better cricketers. What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir. PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen... I think all my 'PROFASHNULS' will agree."

The official page of '83 also shared this poster and captioned it as, Ballu Paaji ki Inswinger pe toh poora desh fida ho gaya tha! Presenting the next devil, #BalwinderSinghSandhu. #ThisIs83."

For those who ain't aware, Sandhu is best known for delivering the devastating in-swinger ball in the 1983 World Cup final match that sent West Indian player Gordon Greenidge back to the pavilion.

Yesterday, Ranveer Singh dropped another poster which featured Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani. He captioned it as, "THE GOLDEN GLOVE 🥇Kiri Bhai da Javab nahi! Presenting @issahilkhattar as the one and only SYED KIRMANI !!! 🏏."

Before this, the makers revealed other character posters which featured Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani. The sports drama also stars April 10, 2020.

