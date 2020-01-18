'83 New Poster: Ranveer Singh Introduces Harrdy Sandhu As 'Punjab Da Gabru Veer' Madan Lal

Touted to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020, Kabir Khan's '83 is creating a lot of buzz since the last few days as the makers have been dropping character posters from the film one after the other.

After the first look posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma,Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil and Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, the makers have now unveiled singing sensation Harrdy Sandhu's first look as Madan Lal from the film.

Ranveer Singh who essays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in this sports drama took to his Twitter page to reveal Harrdy's first look from the film and captioned it as, "PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! Presenting @HARRDYSANDHU as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! #ThisIs83"

In the poster, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal is seen in the middle of his bowling action.

For those who ain't aware, Harrdy had played for national U-17 cricket team of India. Recently in an Instagram post he wrote, "It was my Dad's dream for me to play for India. It was my dream to win a World Cup. What I couldn't do in real life because of an unfortunate injury, going to do that in the reel life. Doing a film about my first passion Cricket. Itis a very emotional feeling for me. I'll be playing Madan Lal Sir, who at the time when I played U-17 india, was also the bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 tells the story of India's historic win against West Indies in 1983 World Cup. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi,Boman Irani, Adinath M. Kothare and Sahil Khatter. The film is slated to hit the big screen on April 10, 2020.

