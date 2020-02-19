‘83: Ranveer Singh Shares Deepika Padukone’s Look As Romi Dev Aka ‘The Heart Of The Hurricane’

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83 has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead as Kapil Dev. After the grand poster of '83, the makers have now shared the first look of Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev.

Ranveer took to Twitter to share dear wife's look. He wrote, "The Wind beneath my Wings ❤ The Heart of the Hurricane. @deepikapadukone #DeepikaAsRomiDev"

The actress is known for getting into the skin of any character she portrays and she has done it again in a cameo playing Kapil Dev's wife. The pairing of the real-life duo of Ranveer and Deepika with their flawless chemistry will again be seen as Kapil and Romi Dev. Deepika has perfectly essayed the role of Romi Dev with her timeless look.

Speaking about her role, Deepika shares, "To be able to play a small but significant part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother and '83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own."

Kabir Khan adds his thoughts about the same and shares, "I have always thought of Deepika as a phenomenal actress and when I was thinking of casting for Romi Dev's role, I could only think of Her. Romi has disarmingly charming and positive energy and Deepika has captured that with perfection. Her easy chemistry with Ranveer will also greatly help in portraying the relationship that Kapil Dev and Romi share. I'm delighted that Deepika has been such an integral part of our journey for '83."

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present '83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and '83 Film Ltd. '83 is directed by Kabir Khan and it is slated to release on 10th April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.