      9PM 9 Minutes: Abhishek-Aishwarya Light Diyas At Home's Temple, Gauri Khan Shares AbRam's Video

      Bollywood celebrities showed their support towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9pm 9 minutes' initiative, as they switched off lights in their homes for 9 minutes at 9pm on Sunday, April 5.

      Among the celebrities who expressed their solidarity in fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic, was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The diva shared pictures of herself with her hubby and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, lighting diyas in their 'puja ghar' at home.

      Elsewhere, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam, also participated in PM Modi's '9pm 9 minutes' intiative. Later, the star wife took to her Instagram page to share a video of her munchkin, lighting diyas on their house terrace. She captioned her video as, "9 pm .. Lego Dia @Cogsnitisheth..(sic)"

      Alia Bhatt also lit up a candle in response to '9pm 9 minutes' initiative and shared a picture. Her caption for it read, "When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say " Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi " I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It's hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive 🔥. (sic).

      Her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal expressed his solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 and shared a picture of lit diyas on his balcony. He wrote, To unity. "To togetherness. To us! ✨🙏." (sic)

