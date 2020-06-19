A Film Based On Sushant Singh Rajput's Life Announced; Makers Title It As 'Murder Or Suicide'

The untimely demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has stirred a debate on nepotism, favouritism, lobbying and professional bullying in the film industry. After the actor ended his life in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, fans have been demanding justice for Sushant, as they believe he was forced to take this drastic step, because he was treated coldly as he was an outsider.

The Mumbai Police is also investigating the 'professional rivalry' angle in connection with Sushant's suicide case. Amid this, a filmmaker has decided to come up with a film based on the late actor's life and death.

Titled Suicide or Murder?, the film will be helmed by Vijay Shekhar Gupta, who even unveiled the first look poster.

A Navbharat Times report quoted Gupta as saying, "I am making this film to end the monopoly of the big stars and production houses of the film industry."

He further told the tabloid, "Through this film, I will fully expose Bollywood. Today, the children who come from outside, even if they are capable, they do not get the right opportunities because of the gang that has formed inside the film industry. I want to break this gang. My story will show everything that was done wrong with Sushant. That boy was forced to end his life. He was bullied by people and boycotted and was even fired from several films back-to-back.

The filmmaker also revealed that besides Sushant, his film will done to several other actors. "The film is not a biopic but is rather inspired by Sushant's life. It will spill the beans on many secrets of the film industry. Every one has equal rights on films and Bollywood, be it a person belonging to the B-town family or some outsider," Gupta was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times.

