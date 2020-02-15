AR Rahman Dislikes Remixes Of His Songs, With One Exception

Bollywood has always had a penchant for remixing songs, but off late, the number of remixes have shot up. AR Rahman, a global icon of music, has had many of his songs remixed too. The music composer says that he has never liked the new versions of his songs except for one.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "The one which I was happy with was The Humma Song ( from the 2017 film Ok Jaanu) as it helped the movie. However, after that I didn't like any of them. Some of them are really disastrous and very annoying. In fact, I told the company who made the remix, 'You are forcing me to support this but I hate this one, and people are going to troll me if I support this'. As far as the trend is concerned, it's over. I think people are realising that music needs love and finding a song for the movie, rather than taking the fast food route."

Rahman also spoke about how the business of music in Bollywood affects the kind of exposure other forms of music get in the country.

When asked if Bollywood music has overshadowed other genres, he said, "I won't say that, as Bollywood has a lot of marketing money. Where there is money, there is exposure. You hear something beautiful but there are only 30,000 views and then you hear something not so impressive, and it has more than 500 million views. It is the marketing money and there are paid views, people do that."

Rahman revealed that he is composing songs for an Aanand L. Rai movie and two other films, but he did not divulge further details.

