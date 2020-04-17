    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      This senior Bollywood Actor has been hospitalised after keeping seriously unwell

      By Staff
      |

      A senior Bollywood actor has been hospitalised to a private hospital in South Bombay since he was keeping seriously unwell and his health started deteriorating further. Although the family has been tight lipped about his health condition.

      Also, his being in hospital, has nothing to do with the recent corona virus outbreak in India. The actor has recently been cured after a prolonged illness and since then his health has been constantly tapped for precaution sake.

      a-senior-bollywood-actor-who-just-cured-from-a-prolonged-disease-is-hospitalised

      The actor, rather infamous for his short temper, who has been quite active on twitter recently has been missing in action since the past few days. His health is now being a reason of concern for his family and friends.

      If our sources are to be believed then his condition is a cause of worry and stars from the Bollywood fraternity have been paying him a visit at a hospital in South Bombay violating the lockdown rules. The actor, after a long hiatus due to his illness, was excited to return to the sets once he was cured. He recently started working for a film titled Sharma Ji. But right now things have been put at halt due to the recent corona virus outbreak.

      We pray for the actor's health and wish him a speedy recovery.

      Read more about: bollywood actor health hospital
      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 17:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X