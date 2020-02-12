Aadar Jain's Mother Rima Jain Approves His Relationship With Tara Sutaria

Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain and Marjaavan actress Tara Sutaria are currently the hottest IT couple in tinseltown. Off late, the lovebirds have been setting tongues wagging with their frequent outings together. Recently, Aadar and Tara were the centre of attraction at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's wedding, where they performed together.

Later, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Sahni shared a group picture captioned 'family' and it featured Tara, with her arm around Aadar, sharing the frame with the latter's parents, brother, his newly-wed brother and sister-in-law, among others. This added more fuel to their dating rumours.

While speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Aadar's mother Rima Jain has now hinted that the family has accepted Tara.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, " We love anybody our son loves." When asked about their wedding plans, Rima told the daily, "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

Last year in an interview with a leading daily, Tara had opened up about dating rumours and said that Aadar is special to her. The actress was quoted as saying, "Well, we really enjoy each other's company. It's important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

Speaking about work, Tara will be next seen in Ahaan Shetty's Bollywood debut which is a remake of RX 100.

Tara Sutaria On Being Linked To Sidharth Malhotra: People Care Too Much About Our Personal Lives

Tara Sutaria Was Body-Shamed After Student Of The Year 2; Constant Comments Bothered Her!