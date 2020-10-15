Aahana Kumra Is Indebted To Big Stars Like SRK, Salman, Akshay; 'In A Way, They Run My Kitchen'

Aahana Says Not Many Character Roles Are Written For Female Actors Even Today

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Filmmakers really need to pay attention to the kind of roles female actors are playing on the web. How many strong female parts in films could you recall in the recent past? I take immense pride in saying that I've never repeated a character. I see so many heroines in films who keep repeating the same roles, and I do understand that they can't turn around and say no because it's a film at the end of the day."

'I Have Always Questioned The Scarcity Of Parts For Women,' Says Aahana

She further added, "When it comes to us, there are mostly heroine and mother parts. And then, when they write a few films on sportswomen or female cops, they end up casting the same actress for three different sports films or cop dramas. I've always questioned this scarcity of parts for women."

Aahana Kumra Reveals Why She Is Indebted To Big Stars Like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar

The actress said that filmmakers will continue to make star-driven films that audience would watch because they have to recover their cost and make profit.

"If big films aren't made then small films won't get funded. So, in a way, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar run my kitchen. Because of them, other small films will be made and I'll get some roles in them. I am indebted to these big stars," the actress told the tabloid.

Aahana Kumra On Campism In Bollywood

The actress said that she has never been a part of any camp, adding that in her career so far, she has done only one commercial film, Khuda Haafiz, rest of them are parallel cinema, short films, TV and web projects.

Aahana said, "I've not worked in these camps nor do I care much. Nobody invites me to big parties or screenings. I audition for everything. I'm grateful to everyone who gave me work. But yes, I'd also want to do commercials films."