Aahana Kumra On Stepping Out For Work Amid Pandemic: I Cannot Sit At Home And Make Viral Videos

The film industry is slowly getting back on its feet after the announcement of the unlock phase. Many actors are back on the sets to resume work on their incomplete projects or start a new project. Actress Aahana Kumra has been shooting back-to-back for a couple of projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tête-à-tête with a leading daily, Aahana opened up about resuming work amid the pandemic.

On being asked if she is fearful of stepping out for work, the actress told Hindustan Times, "We've to live with this now. It's just even we're fearlessly going to work. We all are going to work, who's going to stop work if the nature of our work is such to be on set."

She further added, "I can't sit at home and make viral videos. I am not a viral video actor, I cannot do that. That is not my capability and not my capacity. I don't even want to do that. I want to act in films and do roles and for that I have to be on set."

Meanwhile, cinema halls which were shut for almost seven months due to the lockdown, have reopened in a few cities in the unlock phase. However, the response to the re-opening of theatres hasn't been great.

Speaking about it, Aahana said that people will eventually go to theatres in large numbers.

"People will go and watch films in theatres. Our audience is great. Yeh wahi log hain jo gaaliyaan de rahe hain, aur yeh wahi log hain jo jaake popcorn khaayenge aur film dekhenge. Theatres are opening and people are dying to watch films in theatres. I think they're not going to watch a film but they're going to go for the experience of sitting in a theatre," the Lipstick Under My Burkha actress told the tabloid.

Further, elaborating on how the experience of sitting in a closed environment with lights out and a big screen is just unmatchable, the actress said, "I may not go to theatres right now because of the precautions and my safety and that of my family. I don't know if people will watch anything that releases because I don't think anything and everything will also release. People will also be careful about what they release because there has to be a return on investment also."

The actress said that people will throng to theatres when big films like '83 and Sooryavanshi will release in theatrical screens.

Aahana Kumra was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal's action-thriller Khuda Haafiz.

