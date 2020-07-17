Aaliya Siddiqui Says She Found Out About Nawazuddin's Relationships From His Brother

Aaliya On Nawazuddin Cheating On Her

Talking about her claims that the actor cheated on her she said, that was the reason their 10-year-old marriage fell apart. She said that while she was pregnant and delivering their child, Nawaz was with his girlfriends.

Aaliya Reveals Shamas Shared The Actor's Phone Bills

She also went on to share that Nawazuddin's brother Shamas revealed about the actor's infidelity to her. She added, "Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn't have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I'm told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn't there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother."

Shamas On Aaliya's Claims

On the other hand, Shamas responded to Aaliya's claims and said that it is all lies. He added, "How will I give my brother's bills to her? It is his personal number and I was not even living with him then."