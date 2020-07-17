    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aaliya Siddiqui Says She Found Out About Nawazuddin's Relationships From His Brother

      By
      |

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui after filing for divorce has been in the headlines for opening up about her equation with the actor and his family. Aaliya has also claimed that he cheated on her when she was pregnant with their child. Recently during an interview, she opened up about the allegations and claims that she is doing this for money.

      Aaliya Siddiqui Says She Found Out About Nawazuddins Relationships From His Brother

      Aaliya told Pinkvilla, "They are claiming I'm doing this for money. How much money? For Rs 2 crore, I would do this? If they claimed I did it for Rs 100 crore, people would still believe it. I'm Nawaz's wife; why would I ask for money from Shamas?"

      Aaliya On Nawazuddin Cheating On Her

      Aaliya On Nawazuddin Cheating On Her

      Talking about her claims that the actor cheated on her she said, that was the reason their 10-year-old marriage fell apart. She said that while she was pregnant and delivering their child, Nawaz was with his girlfriends.

      Aaliya Reveals Shamas Shared The Actor's Phone Bills

      Aaliya Reveals Shamas Shared The Actor's Phone Bills

      She also went on to share that Nawazuddin's brother Shamas revealed about the actor's infidelity to her. She added, "Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn't have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I'm told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn't there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother."

      Shamas On Aaliya's Claims

      Shamas On Aaliya's Claims

      On the other hand, Shamas responded to Aaliya's claims and said that it is all lies. He added, "How will I give my brother's bills to her? It is his personal number and I was not even living with him then."

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Opens Up About Aaliya's Allegations: It Is All False, Lies

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Accuses Him Of Having An Affair While She Was Expecting Her First Child

      Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X