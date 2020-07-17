Aaliya Siddiqui Says She Found Out About Nawazuddin's Relationships From His Brother
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui after filing for divorce has been in the headlines for opening up about her equation with the actor and his family. Aaliya has also claimed that he cheated on her when she was pregnant with their child. Recently during an interview, she opened up about the allegations and claims that she is doing this for money.
Aaliya told Pinkvilla, "They are claiming I'm doing this for money. How much money? For Rs 2 crore, I would do this? If they claimed I did it for Rs 100 crore, people would still believe it. I'm Nawaz's wife; why would I ask for money from Shamas?"
Aaliya On Nawazuddin Cheating On Her
Talking about her claims that the actor cheated on her she said, that was the reason their 10-year-old marriage fell apart. She said that while she was pregnant and delivering their child, Nawaz was with his girlfriends.
Aaliya Reveals Shamas Shared The Actor's Phone Bills
She also went on to share that Nawazuddin's brother Shamas revealed about the actor's infidelity to her. She added, "Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn't have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I'm told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn't there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother."
Shamas On Aaliya's Claims
On the other hand, Shamas responded to Aaliya's claims and said that it is all lies. He added, "How will I give my brother's bills to her? It is his personal number and I was not even living with him then."
