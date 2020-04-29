    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Tops The List Of Most Watched Movies Worldwide Amidst Lockdown

      By Lekhaka
      |

      There's no doubt that 3 Idiots not only won over the box office when it released in 2009 but continues to garner love even after more than a decade's time. A recent circulation shows, that Rajkumar Hirani directorial and Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots is the most cherished and watched movie in the United States during the lockdown, this week.

      3 Idiots Is One Of The Most Watched Movies Worldwide

      The film, 3 Idiots is a famous coming-of-age comedy movie starring Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. The movie is about the friendship and life journey of three students at an Indian engineering college- a subject that still resonates with the audience and the youth. Aamir Khan gave a top notch performance as a college student and the film is considered to be one of Rajkumar Hirani's best directorial works.

      Expressing his delight over this, director Rajkumar Hirani says, "It is heartening to see that 3 Idiots, a movie that we made with so much love a decade ago, is still winning hearts and receiving so much love and adulation."

      Truly, 3 Idiots definitely leads the space as it continues to win beyond borders with its storyline and relatability. The film is the top most movie that too in a listicle with other featured massive films.

      Topping the list, 3 Idiots is the only Indian film in the league of acclaimed and popular films worldwide, namely- The Dark Knight, Avengers: Infinity War, Inception, The Shawshank Redemption, Marriage Story, The Platform, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Spider-Man: Into the Spider- Verse and Train to Busan.

      In the middle of lockdown with gloom around, Aamir-Rajkumar classic is the movie which comes as the light-hearted, feel good films which the world is enjoying.

      The movie not only received accolades and appreciation but also, gave out a strong message along with its potent dose of entertainment.

      ALSO READ: When Aamir Khan Promoted QSQT On The Streets By Sticking Posters On Auto Rickshaws

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 0:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X