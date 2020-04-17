    For Quick Alerts
      Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s Release May Get Postponed To 2021

      Fans were waiting with excitement to watch Aamir Khan on the big screen again after Thugs Of Hindostan, and had to wait only till Christmas this year for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, his next film. However, it looks like the film's release may get pushed until 2021 as the Coronavirus crisis has made the situation rather uncertain and has already got many films' releases pushed indefinitely.

      According to a report by Pinkvilla, Laal Singh Chaddha's writer Atul Kulkarni hinted that the film might get postponed. "Laal Singh, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December," he said.

      The indefinite pushing of release dates began with the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif film Sooryavanshi in March. Soon after, Ranveer Singh's '83, which was scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, was also pushed.

      Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir will be playing the titular role, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi have supporting roles in the film which is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

      Several looks of Aamir from the film kept surfacing on the internet throughout its shoot, piquing fans' interest. One thing many are sure waiting for is to see Aamir and Kareena share screenspace again after 3 Idiots. Kareena has always maintained that Aamir is one of her favourite co-stars.

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 18:33 [IST]
