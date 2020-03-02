Aamir Khan Can't Wait To Watch Kaamyaab!

The character actors are the eccentric figures that add artistry and spice to the movies. Kaamyaab brings to light the struggles and the up-downs of these character actors who have always been the most crucial elements of stories. Ever since the makers have released the trailer, everyone from cinephilies to celebrities, is loving the unusual yet realistic plot.

Superstar Aamir Khan has recently appreciated the trailer and shared it on twitter. He sang praises for it, tweeting, "Wishing you all the very best @imsanjaimishra ji! I really loved the trailer! Can't wait to see it. Wishing Hardik Mehta, Isha Talwar and the entire team all the very best! Love. a."

Soon after this, Sanjay Mishra responded to Aamir Khan's tweet and wrote, "You always have a keen eye towards good things , it feels wonderful to know you liked the trailer of #Kaamyaab @aamir_khan ji. thank you for supporting our film."

Kaamyaab has screened across various international film festivals globally and is garnering rave reviews. The unconventional yet the bitter-sweet story has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer hit the internet.

Bollywood Releases To Watch Out For In March 2020: Sooryavanshi, Baaghi 3, Kaamyaab And Angrezi Medium

Produced by Manish Mundra's Drishyam films and Red Chillies Entertainment, Kamyaab is all set for its theatrical release on 6th March 2020. Helmed by Hardik gupta, the film stars a pool of talented actors from the industry among which Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Sariska Singh will be seen in pivotal roles.