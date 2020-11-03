Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan On Being Sexually Abused And How She Got Out Of The Situation

Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan posted a video on her Instagram page and shared with her followers that she's clinically depressed. In the video, she also recalled the incident which triggered the emotion inside of her. Ira spoke about being sexually abused at the age of 14, and how she got herself out of the situation.

Ira said, "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn't know whether the person knew what they were doing. I sort of knew them. It wasn't happening every day. It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing."

Ira further added, "I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation. Once I was out of the situation, I didn't feel bad anymore. I wasn't scared. I felt like this wasn't happening to me anymore, and it is over. I moved on and let go."

In the video, Ira also spoke about her parents' divorce and said she didn't feel traumatised, because her parents were good to her and brother Junaid.

Not so long ago, when Ira had opened up about battling clinical depression, actress Kangana Ranaut had reacted to her confession and said, "At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it's generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important."

Without mentioning Kangana's name, Ira cleared that her parents' divorce was amicable, and they are still good friends. "We are not a broken family by any means," claimed Ira.

Ira's post has received mixed reaction from netizens. While some are praising her for opening up on social media, others are mocking her for the same.

