Aamir Khan Mourns The Demise Of His Marathi Teacher Suhas Limaye With An Emotional Note

Aamir Khan's Heartfelt Post

The Ghajini actor wrote that he is deeply saddened by the news, and remembered his late teacher as someone who taught him not just Marathi, but many other things as well.

Aamir's emotional post read, "I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr. Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday."

'You Will Be Solely Missed,' Says Aamir Khan

Recalling his memories with him, the actor continued, "Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been the most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too."

"Thank you. You will be solely missed, Sir," the actor concluded his post.

Aamir Khan's Deep Respect For His Marathi Teacher

For the unversed, Suhas Limaye was a well-known Marathi and Sanskrit teacher. Aamir learnt Marathi from him for four years. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2011, Limaye called Aamir a true perfectionist, and revealed that the superstar used to visit his residence in Girgaon. He also said that the actor would call him on his sets where he was shooting, and would continue to take Marathi lessons from him during the break.

Speaking About Work

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.