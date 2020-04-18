    For Quick Alerts
      Pakistan TV Channel Mixes Up Aamir Khan’s Photo In News Item About Murder Accused Amir Khan

      A Pakistan TV channel wrongly used Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photo to talk about a murder accused named Amir Khan. The channel was heavily trolled for this mistake. Journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of the news piece of Amir, which ran with Aamir's picture.

      Oops! Aamir’s Photo Used In News Item On Murder Accused

      Sharing the screenshot, Inayat tweeted, "Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years..," (sic).

      The channel has corrected the mistake but not before the screenshot started going viral.

      Netizens are having a field day trolling and making jokes of the error. One Twitter user wrote, "Looks like Nelson Mandela type case and people in TN put big poster of Morgan Freeman." Another user wrote, "His clone is staying in India since he felt unsafe here."

      Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy with his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Hollywood Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. He will star opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film, with supporting roles by Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled for release during Christmas this year, but it is possible that its release will get postponed to 2021 owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

      Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which was heavily panned by critics and audiences. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 20:49 [IST]
      X