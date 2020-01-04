    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Here’s How Aamir Khan Pulled Off An Intense Running Sequence In Laal Singh Chaddha!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The actor is currently shooting for the film all over India as the makers want to keep the movie as authentic as possible. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' and will see Aamir Khan run all across the country.

      For shooting a special running sequence, Aamir Khan had jogged 10 to 13 kilometres each day because it demanded an exhaustive physical condition of the leg. The actor was on a steady dose of painkillers for 10 days.

      aamir-khan-pulled-off-an-intense-running-sequence-in-laal-singh-chaddha

      Aamir Khan is one actor who is known to indulge deeply in every role of his films to his maximum potential. Be it the look or the character, he makes sure everything is studied and executed to perfection.

      Aamir Khan Is Thrilled With The Music Of Laal Singh Chaddha!

      Aamir has already been earning praise for his appearance in the movie, which is a remake of the Tom Hanks classic.

      Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas this year.

      Read more about: aamir khan laal singh chaddha
      Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue