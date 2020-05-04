    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      COVID-19: Aamir Khan Quashes Rumours Of Putting Rs 15,000 In Sacks For Daily Wage Workers

      In a witty way, Aamir Khan quashed all the rumours about him hiding Rs 15,000 in wheat bags and donating it to the daily wage workers amid the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India. Aamir took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love. a."

      The rumours started doing the rounds when a viral video claimed that Aamir sent a truck to a slum with the wheat bags. The video further claimed that each resident took one wheat bag home and later, found Rs 15000 inside the bags.

      Now that Aamir has clarified that there's no truth to the video, here's how netizens have reacted...

      A netizen wrote, "Thanks for revealing that's not you! Now it's time for you to put money in rice bags and make it a point..."

      Another netizen replied, "It's not good to be written. It's supposed to be quiet. You're right :)"

      A fan of Aamir praised his honesty and wrote, "Love your honesty Aamir ❤You are such an inspiration."

      "But u already did ur bit wonderfully n without shouting from rooftops unlike many of your colleagues ... the way charity should b done ... Respect," wrote another fan of Aamir Khan.

      Coronavirus: Aamir Khan Contributes To PM CARES, Doesn't Announce Contribution

      On a related note, many B-town celebs including, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and others have come forward to make donations to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM Relief Funds. Celebrities are also supporting NGOs and volunteers, who are helping the needy and stray animals.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

