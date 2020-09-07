Karan Johar Insulted Me At Aamir Khan's 50th Birthday Bash, Says Latter's Brother Faisal Khan

Faisal Says If One's Film Flops, Industry Won't Treat Him Well

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Faisal said, "There is bias and groupism in the industry. The entire world is corrupted so the industry is not as pious. Everyone looks out for themselves. If your work flops, they don't treat you well; they don't even look at you and it has happened with me."

Faisal: Karan Johar Insulted Me

While speaking about Karan, Faisal said, "On my brother's 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don't wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it. This has happened with me."

Faisal On His Tough Phase In The Industry

Faisal further shared that people would refuse to take him in their offices. He further added that after the release of his film Mela, he had thought people will take him in films after seeing his craft, but they would make him sit in their offices for hours.

"I wouldn't get appointments with a lot of directors, so I have seen that phase also," asserted Aamir's brother.

Faisal On 'Outsiders Vs Insiders'

Speaking about the ongoing debate, the Mela actor said that it's not like there are no opportunities for outsiders. He gave examples of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput, who made it big despite being an outsider, and said that if one doesn't work hard, he won't be able to survive in the industry.