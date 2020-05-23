Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gears Up For Eid With Her Adorable ‘Quarantine Buddy’ Azad Rao Khan

As Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan gears up for Eid-Al-Fitr, she shares a super-cute picture on her Instagram page with her 'quarantine buddy', Azad Rao Khan. The duo can be seen posing for a picture, wherein Ira has used an Instagram filter on her face and Azad can be seen giving a 'shocking' expression.

Reportedly, Ira is staying with Aamir, Kiran Rao and Azad amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, and will be celebrating Eid with her family.

With respect to work, Ira made her directorial debut with the play Medea, based on an ancient Greek Tragedy. It revolved around a woman's calculated revenge against her unfaithful husband. The play featured cricketer Yuvraj singh's wife, Hazel Keech in the lead role.

Speaking about the play, Hazel had told Hindustan Times, "The play Euripides' Medea is not only a classic, but is also a script which is very appealing. It has a lot of layers and is complex. The thing I liked the most is that something so ancient is being directed by someone so young. Looking at it through the eyes of the new generation is nice, and Ira is looking at it in an interesting way, from whatever I have seen so far."

When Ira was asked what made her realise her interest in direction, she said, "I've always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I've never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again, I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."