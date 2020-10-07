Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Makes Her First Tattoo; Says 'I Think I Have An Alternate Career'
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is a budding filmmaker. But now, it looks like the young girl has found an alternate career. Recently, Ira took to her Instagram page to share pictures and a video of her working in a tattoo studio. We wonder what her superstar dad has to say about her hidden talent!
Ira Khan Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her New Skill
Initially, Ira teased her fans by sharing a picture of herself in which she is seen drawing something on a piece of paper. She captioned the picture as, "What? 🤔🤯😏😋😎😊#guesswhat #firsttime #newskill." Ira's picture left the netizens guessing what she was up to. Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, "What are you doing!!!!" "Careful with the axe," wrote Gulshan Deviah.
Ira Khan Ticks A Goal Off Her Bucket List And It's This Thing!
Next, Ira shared a picture and a video of a tattoo of an anchor and revealed, "Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career. #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked."
Caught In The Act
Ira also shared a picture of herself making a tattoo on her trainer Nupur Shikare's arm on her Instagram story.
Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira isn't inclined towards acting and prefers to work behind the camera instead. Recently, she made her debut as a director with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, starring Hazel Keech.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Begins Adulting; Moves Into New House
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Chills On Her Terrace, Enjoys The Breeze