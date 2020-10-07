Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Makes Her First Tattoo; Says 'I Think I Have An Alternate Career'

Ira Khan Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her New Skill

Initially, Ira teased her fans by sharing a picture of herself in which she is seen drawing something on a piece of paper. She captioned the picture as, "What? 🤔🤯😏😋😎😊#guesswhat #firsttime #newskill." Ira's picture left the netizens guessing what she was up to. Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, "What are you doing!!!!" "Careful with the axe," wrote Gulshan Deviah.

Next, Ira shared a picture and a video of a tattoo of an anchor and revealed, "Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career. #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked."

Caught In The Act

Ira also shared a picture of herself making a tattoo on her trainer Nupur Shikare's arm on her Instagram story.