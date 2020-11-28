Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Living On Her Own; Says 'It's A Nice Feeling'

Ira Khan Talks About Living By Herself

Ira Khan shared a selfie in which she is dressed in a white casual tee and wrote, "I shifted in July and I felt like it hadn't really hit me that I was living on my own. Today, I came home. I'm home. It's a nice feeling."

Ira Khan Had Moved Out Of Her Mother's Home In July

Aamir's daughter Ira moved into a new home in July this year. Sharing a few pictures of her new abode, the theatre director had posted on her Instagram page, "Look at my new home... #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse."

Ira Had Also Given Us A Sneak-Peek Of Her Favourite Spot In The House

She had posted a snap in which she is sitting on a lounge chair in a cozy corner with a wooden table and captioned it as, "Everyone should have a favourite spot... #myspot #morningroutine #coffeetable #ikea #happyplace #favourite #sowhatifitsblurry #home."