Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Living On Her Own; Says 'It's A Nice Feeling'
After ringing in her sibling Azad Rao Khan's ninth birthday in Panchgani, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has now returned to her home. The star kid who is quite active on her Instagram page, shared this update on her Instagram story. Ira also spoke about how it feels to live on your own.
Ira Khan Talks About Living By Herself
Ira Khan shared a selfie in which she is dressed in a white casual tee and wrote, "I shifted in July and I felt like it hadn't really hit me that I was living on my own. Today, I came home. I'm home. It's a nice feeling."
Ira Khan Had Moved Out Of Her Mother's Home In July
Aamir's daughter Ira moved into a new home in July this year. Sharing a few pictures of her new abode, the theatre director had posted on her Instagram page, "Look at my new home... #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse."
Ira Had Also Given Us A Sneak-Peek Of Her Favourite Spot In The House
She had posted a snap in which she is sitting on a lounge chair in a cozy corner with a wooden table and captioned it as, "Everyone should have a favourite spot... #myspot #morningroutine #coffeetable #ikea #happyplace #favourite #sowhatifitsblurry #home."
Ira Khan who is more inclined towards direction, made her directorial debut last year with a play titled Euripedes' Medea. It starred Hazel Keech in the titular role.
Revealing the advice her superstar dad Aamir Khan gave her, Ira had told a tabloid, "He said that the play is the most important thing and I can't be nice about things. The play is the priority and I needed to make decisions as the director of the play, and not keep anyone's feelings in mind. You cannot forsake your work because of how someone would feel about it."
