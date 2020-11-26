Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Photos From Her 'Coolest Baby Brother' Azad's Ninth Birthday Bash

Azad Rao Khan's Minecraft-Themed Birthday Bash Is All Things Adorable

Azad Rao Khan rang in his ninth birthday with a Minecraft-themed birthday party. Ira shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Cutttiiieeepaaatoootttiiieee. Happy Birthday! To the coolest baby brother I could have asked for. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #minecraft #forcedloved #stealhugs." The birthday boy looks super cute in a green Minecraft T-shirt with black shorts, a face shield and gloves.

Ira And Azad Share An Adorable Moment

Ira Khan is seen giving Azad a hug in this snap and it's such a cute moment.

Azad Rao Khan Had A Blast At His Birthday Bash

In another snap, Azad is seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying with his friends. Meanwhile, fans were all hearts over the pictures shared by Ira. An Instagram user wrote, "Happy birthday to dear Azad, wish him the very best always," Another comment read, "Lovely duo, happiest birthday wishes to him," "Nailed the theme," a netizen dropped a comment on Ira's post.