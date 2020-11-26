Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Photos From Her 'Coolest Baby Brother' Azad's Ninth Birthday Bash
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad celebrated his ninth birthday with a small celebration at their Panchgani home. Aamir's daughter Ira Khan who is quite active on Instagram, took to her social media page to give fans a sneak-peek into her coolest baby brother's birthday bash. She also penned down a sweet birthday note for him which is giving us some major sibling goals.
Azad Rao Khan's Minecraft-Themed Birthday Bash Is All Things Adorable
Azad Rao Khan rang in his ninth birthday with a Minecraft-themed birthday party. Ira shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Cutttiiieeepaaatoootttiiieee. Happy Birthday! To the coolest baby brother I could have asked for. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #minecraft #forcedloved #stealhugs." The birthday boy looks super cute in a green Minecraft T-shirt with black shorts, a face shield and gloves.
Ira And Azad Share An Adorable Moment
Ira Khan is seen giving Azad a hug in this snap and it's such a cute moment.
Azad Rao Khan Had A Blast At His Birthday Bash
In another snap, Azad is seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying with his friends. Meanwhile, fans were all hearts over the pictures shared by Ira. An Instagram user wrote, "Happy birthday to dear Azad, wish him the very best always," Another comment read, "Lovely duo, happiest birthday wishes to him," "Nailed the theme," a netizen dropped a comment on Ira's post.
Ira is quite fond of her youngest sibling Azad. Earlier, the star kid was seen bonding with the little munchkin over some marshmellows during the Diwali celebrations. She had even called him her 'quarantine buddy'. Last year, Ira had wished Azad with an adorable note on his eighth birthday that read, "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better. I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces."
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed Azad through IVF surrogacy in 2011. Ira is Aamir's daughter from his ex-wife Reena Dutta.
